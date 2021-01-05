Bank Al Habib chairman dies in London
03:42 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
LONDON – Habib Dawood Habib, the chairman of the Bank Al Habib, has passed away in London on Tuesday.
The son of the renowned business tycoon Dawood Habib will be buried in London. Date and time for funeral prayers will be announced later.
DEATH NEWS— KSIA Community News (@CommunityNewsPk) January 5, 2021
Habib Dawood Habib (H.D. Habib)
S/O Dawood Habib
Expired in U.K.
Burial in London later. Date and time will be advised.
Request for Fateha pic.twitter.com/e8ClIGFZMp
