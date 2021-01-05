Bank Al Habib chairman dies in London

03:42 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
Bank Al Habib chairman dies in London
LONDON – Habib Dawood Habib, the chairman of the Bank Al Habib, has passed away in London on Tuesday.

The son of the renowned business tycoon Dawood Habib will be buried in London. Date and time for funeral prayers will be announced later.

