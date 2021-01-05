Saudi Arabia set to end Qatar blockade after prolong crisis, says Kuwait

Kuwait’s mediation between Saudi Arabia and Qatar has started yielding results as Riyadh has decided to end its efforts to isolate Doha over allegedly supporting terrorism and extremism.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Amhad Nasser Al Sabah announced that Riyadh would be opening its airspace and land and sea borders for Qatar starting from this evening.

He also said that Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah spoke to Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, adding that the both sides have expressed their keen for reunification.

All the three leaders are to meet and sign a statement to revamp brotherly relations.

Five Arab countries cut diplomatic ties with ... 09:14 AM | 5 Jun, 2017 DOHA - Five Arab states, including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Yemen and Egypt announced on ...

The announcement comes ahead of a Gulf leaders' summit set to be held in Al-Ula on Tuesday.

In mid-2017, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and Bahrain had imposed a commercial and diplomatic blockade on Qatar, closed land borders and blocked Qatar’s airspace.

These four Arab nations imposed 13 demands to return to normal with Doha, including ceasing its alleged support for terror groups, a shutdown of a Turkish military base, closure of the Al-Jazeera TV network and scaling down contacts with Iran.