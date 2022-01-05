'A fence of peace' – Pakistan Army vows to make border management system with Afghanistan more effective

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani military' spokesman has said the work under the western border management regime will be completed in the stipulated period.

In a press conference on Wednesday, ISPR Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar said 94 percent work on the erection of fence along Pak-Afghan border has been completed whilst on Pak-Iran border, seventy one percent work on the fencing has been achieved.

The DG ISPR emphasised the importance of fencing on Pak-Afghan border saying it is important for the security of people on both sides of the border as well as to regulate trade activities. "It is not aimed at dividing the people but securing them."

The border management system with Afghanistan will be made more effective with the passage of time, he added.

Qureshi says Pak-Afghan border fencing issue to ... 10:28 AM | 4 Jan, 2022 ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday revealed that officials were engaging with ...

Iftikhar said the blood of our martyrs is included in the erection of this fence. "This is a fence of peace and it will be completed and stay intact."

The DG ISPR said sixty seven new wings of FC Balochistan and FC Khyberpakhunkhwa were established in the year 2021 to further strengthen the border security. The process has also been started to establish six more wings.