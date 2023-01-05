Alishbah Anjum jolts the internet with latest video

TikToker Alishbah Anjum is arguably one of the most talented Pakistani social media influencers to carve a niche for themselves. Anjum has been amassing a huge fan following on multiple social media platforms with her scintillating pictures and reels.

The YouTuber has shared another stellar video, which has left her fans and 2.2 million Instagram followers in awe. A usual thing for the Faisalabad-born diva, her video has received hundreds and thousands of likes.

Social media users have gone gaga over Anjum's recent video where she lip-synced to Mahira Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's Zalima from the film Raees.

With 15.5 million TikTok followers, Anjum has a promising career ahead as she has already starred in music videos of the songs Kia Kehna, and Ishq.