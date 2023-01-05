Search

Dani Daniels reacts to Pakistani commentator’s gaffe during NZ Test

Web Desk 02:24 PM | 5 Jan, 2023
KARACHI – The ongoing second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand is a serious business but the red-ball game has its share of fun over Bazid Khan’s slip of tongue.

It started with a fumble of noted Pakistani commentator Bazid Khan who confused former Kiwi player and fellow panalist, Danny Morrison with famous porn star Dani Daniels, prompting a hilarious response from the adult star herself.

As the clip of the gaffe went viral, Dani replied to the video saying “Put me in coach!”. 

Her witty comment also sparked rib-tickling reactions from social media users.

On the other hand, Black Caps on Day 4 reached 140-4, with an overall lead of 181 runs, in their second innings of the second Test against Pakistan in Karachi.

