Dani Daniels reacts to Pakistani commentator’s gaffe during NZ Test

KARACHI – The ongoing second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand is a serious business but the red-ball game has its share of fun over Bazid Khan’s slip of tongue.

It started with a fumble of noted Pakistani commentator Bazid Khan who confused former Kiwi player and fellow panalist, Danny Morrison with famous porn star Dani Daniels, prompting a hilarious response from the adult star herself.

As the clip of the gaffe went viral, Dani replied to the video saying “Put me in coach!”.

Put me in coach! 😏😂🤍 https://t.co/sc5ciwTN53 — Dani Daniels (@akaDaniDaniels) January 4, 2023

Her witty comment also sparked rib-tickling reactions from social media users.

On the other hand, Black Caps on Day 4 reached 140-4, with an overall lead of 181 runs, in their second innings of the second Test against Pakistan in Karachi.