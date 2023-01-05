Search

Fifty Fifty icon Majid Jahangir comes up with allegations against TV anchors Waseem Badami and Iqrar ul Hassan

Web Desk 10:48 PM | 5 Jan, 2023
Source: Instagram
Fifty Fifty icon Majid Jahangir has accused famous TV hosts Iqrar ul Hassan and Waseem Badami of taking away the funds they collected for him.

Jahangir is a brilliant Pakistani television actor and comedian whose claim to fame was a popular comedy show.

During a recent interview, Jahangir said that he was once invited to an ARY Digital show hosted by Waseem Badami and Iqrar ul Hassan.

He said, “People raised around Rs1 million for me in that show, Waseem and Iqrar announced that they would donate this money to me.”

“I also said to them that I need a car [too] so that it would be easier for me to visit the doctor. [To this] They sank to their knees in reverence (as if I was the biggest personality), and said this Toyota Corolla is yours, which was parked in the studio,” he elaborated.

“I called them repeatedly later and kept asking for money and the car. But they didn’t answer my calls," he added.

Furthermore, the actor said that he requested them to at least give him the money, but they didn’t. “I will hold Waseem Badami and Iqrar ul Hassan accountable in the life hereafter,” the actor said.

Lending support to Jahangir, netizens prayed for his health and stated that such scams in the name of live transmission should not be aired on television.

