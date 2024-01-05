Karachi's Zahid Nihari joins list of '100 Most Legendary Restaurants' in the world

Despite all odds, Pakistan is considered one of the most favourite places in the world when it comes to food and affordable living and now it is being acknowledged globally.

In the latest development, a top food review publication in the world has released its list of 100 Most Legendary Restaurants in the world and Karachi's Zahid Nihari has secured its place on this list.

The list compiled by TasteAtlas ranks Zahid Nihari, located on Karachi's Tariq Road, at the 89th spot on the list of restaurants it recommends one must check out in 2024.

According to the website, "Zahid Nihari specializes in nihari, a slow-cooked beef stew, renowned for its rich flavours and tender meat, served in a basic, no-frills environment. This restaurant is a landmark in Karachi for traditional Pakistani cuisine."





It further says that out of the 23,751 traditional eateries serving local dishes in the website's database, these 100 restaurants stood out for their longevity, reliability, and iconic status of the restaurant and its dishes.

"These are not just places to eat, but also cultural institutions for their cities. They are ranked taking into account three criteria: longevity, visitors ratings, and the TasteAtlas ratings of the iconic dishes they offer," it added.



TasteAtlas is considered an encyclopaedia of traditional dishes, local ingredients, and authentic restaurants around the world. Its catalogue includes over 10,000 foods and drinks, while dozens of thousands were yet to be researched and mapped.