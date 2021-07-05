PM Imran to visit Gwadar today to review development projects

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Gwadar today to review multiple development projects in the port city.

Reports in local media quoting sources said the premier will be accompanied by members of federal cabinet.

During the brief visit, Khan is also expected to witness the signing of a number of Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) including implementation agreement 1.2 MGD desalination plant and solar generators grant for Balochistan.

PM would be briefed on the ongoing development projects in the area where he is also expected to interact with the authorities concerned and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) workforce.

Radio Pakistan reported that the premier would also perform ground breaking of North Gwadar Free Zones (FZ), enterprises in Gwadar FZ, Gwadar expo building and other factories.

He will also address a ceremony and interact with the local populace while it is also expected that expression of commitment for investment in Gwadar would be made by the Chinese investors and by the ambassadors of Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, Kenya.