Rahim Pardesi wishes second wife birthday in Faysal Qureshi style (VIDEO)
Web Desk
07:30 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
Rahim Pardesi wishes second wife birthday in Faysal Qureshi style (VIDEO)
Share

YouTube and social media sensation Rahim Pardesi wished his wife Somia Rahim a happy birthday with a hilarious video.

The 31-year-old is happily married for over a decade to Sumera - his first wife with whom he has three children. He tied the knot for the second time with Somia and the couple recently welcomed a baby boy.

Taking to Instagram, Pardesi posted a video starring his two wives and himself. The video was a hilarious rendition of a recent viral video where superstar Faysal Quraishi lost his cool as participants, popular TikTokers, slapped each other on a live TV show.

"Happy birthday beghum @somiarahim Mashallah stay blessed always and keep smiling, we all love you very much ♥️ ps New birthday vlog coming soon!," Rahim wrote.

Spreading like wildfire, Quraishi's viral video gained popularity as he said,"Kahan se laye ho yaar yeh badtameez, jaahil log? [Where did you get these uncivil, ignorant people?]"

Rahim Pardesi introduces both his wives to the ... 10:46 PM | 4 Dec, 2020

Rahim Pardesi, a well-known Scottish-Asian comedian, is known for creating characters like Mr Pardesi, Nasreen and ...

More From This Category
Meera's social media accounts hacked 'by her ...
07:23 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
Meesha Shafi shares her two cents on Ali Zafar ...
06:43 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri reveal their wedding ...
05:21 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
Style Files: Stars dress up for HSA 2021
04:00 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
Alizeh Shah and Ali Zafar set the dance floor on ...
03:26 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
Alizeh Shah breaks the internet with HSA 2021 look
02:50 PM | 5 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rahim Pardesi wishes second wife birthday in Faysal Qureshi style (VIDEO)
07:30 PM | 5 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr