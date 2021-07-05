Rahim Pardesi wishes second wife birthday in Faysal Qureshi style (VIDEO)
YouTube and social media sensation Rahim Pardesi wished his wife Somia Rahim a happy birthday with a hilarious video.
The 31-year-old is happily married for over a decade to Sumera - his first wife with whom he has three children. He tied the knot for the second time with Somia and the couple recently welcomed a baby boy.
Taking to Instagram, Pardesi posted a video starring his two wives and himself. The video was a hilarious rendition of a recent viral video where superstar Faysal Quraishi lost his cool as participants, popular TikTokers, slapped each other on a live TV show.
"Happy birthday beghum @somiarahim Mashallah stay blessed always and keep smiling, we all love you very much ♥️ ps New birthday vlog coming soon!," Rahim wrote.
Spreading like wildfire, Quraishi's viral video gained popularity as he said,"Kahan se laye ho yaar yeh badtameez, jaahil log? [Where did you get these uncivil, ignorant people?]"
