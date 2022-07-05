Terror suspect arrested in Indian occupied Kashmir was 'an active BJP member'

Talib Hussain Shah, an alleged operative of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) who was arrested in Indian occupied Kashmir on Sunday, is said to be an active member of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to the police, Shah was arrested by people of his village located in the Jammu region of Indian occupied Kashmir and handed over to the police.

Altaf Thakur, spokesperson for BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir Unit, denied that Shah was an active member of the Indian ruling party, but said that he had got online membership of the party.

On the other hand, BJP minority representative Sheikh Bashir told the international media that he had appointed Shah head of the BJP's IT and Social Media Cell for the region two months ago, but he was removed shortly after his appointment.

Besides Shah, police have arrested Fazal Dar in the Pulwama District in the Kashmir Valley on charges of terrorism. Police also claim to have seized bombs and firearms from the suspects.

Shah is said to be a mason by occupation and has three brothers. He is married and father of a newborn.