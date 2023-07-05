Meta to launch Twitter-like app called Threads

LONDON – In a direct challenge to Elon Musk's Twitter, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta is all set to launch a new app called Threads.
A listing for the app appeared on Apple's App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. Billed as a “text-based conversation app", it is linked to Instagram, with the listing teasing a Twitter-like microblogging experience.
It said, “Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what'll be trending tomorrow.”
Instagram users will be able to keep their user names and follow the same accounts on the new app, according to screenshots displayed on the App Store listing. Meta declined to comment on the app.
Musk replied “yeah” to a tweet from Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey saying, “All your Threads are belong to us,” along with a screenshot from the App Store's privacy section showing what personal information might be collected by the new Meta app.
Threads could be the latest headache for Musk, who acquired Twitter last year for $44 billion and has been making changes to the platform that have unnerved advertisers and turned off users.
In the latest such tweak, Twitter said Monday that it will require users to be verified before they can use the online dashboard TweetDeck. The new policy takes effect in 30 days and appears to be aimed at raising extra revenue because users need to pay have their accounts verified under Musk's changes.
TweetDeck is popular with companies and news organizations, allowing users to manage multiple Twitter accounts.
Twitter is already facing backlash after Musk announced that Twitter has limited the number of tweets users can view each day — restrictions that the billionaire Tesla CEO described as an attempt to stop unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 05, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|270.9
|279.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304.5
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.6
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.25
|187
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|761.39
|769.39
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.5
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.95
|42.35
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.38
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.28
|937.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.14
|60
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.52
|177.52
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|743.59
|751.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.65
|79.35
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.5
|219.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.94
|27.24
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.08
|309.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.8
|7.92
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,040.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Karachi
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Quetta
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Attock
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Multan
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
