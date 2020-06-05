Ferozsons Laboratories clarifies marketing of an unlicensed treatment for COVID-19

LAHORE - Ferozsons Laboratories Limited has dissociated itself from the launch of an unlicensed treatment for COVID-19, being imported from Bangladesh.

The company, in its announcement on Thursday, stated, "We would like to clarify to the public at large that Ferozsons has no connection with the launch of the treatment being imported from Bangladesh and marketed in Pakistan".

A message which is being linked to Ferozesons, is circulating on WhatsApp and other social media platforms mentioned about the price of Rs20,000 per injection and promotes a 10-day Covid-19 treatment course at a package cost of Rs220,000, is totally baseless, the statement added.

It should be noted that no product can be launched or promoted in Pakistan prior to regulatory approval from the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), and Ferozsons takes exception to the linkage of its name with the launch or promotion of any treatment which is yet to receive DRAP approval.

Remdesivir, a proprietary product of Gilead Sciences Inc., USA was granted Emergency Use Authorisation by the United States FDA on May 1, 2020.

As a licensee of Gilead Sciences, Ferozsons, through its subsidiary BF Biosciences Limited, is committed to urgently making available a licensed product manufactured under a technology transfer of the Gilead manufacturing process for remdesivir, and to ethical communication at all times.

Putting Patients First is and will always remain at the heart of the Ferozsons operating philosophy, company affirmed.