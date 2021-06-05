WATCH - World Environment Day ceremony in collaboration with UNEP underway in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – In the first attempt of hosting the World Environment Day, the main ceremony in partnership with the UN Environment Program (UNEP) is underway in the federal capital.

The South Asian country is officially hosting the day for the first time. The ceremony is being held in the Convention Center Islamabad.

Prime Minister Imran Khan who also attended the ceremony will announce some of the key announcements to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Messages from world leaders, including the Secretary-General of the United Nations, will be broadcast during the conference. Prominent political and governmental figures, ministers, foreign ambassadors, and high-ranking officials are attending the conference.

The incumbent government who advocated climate change introduced a number of programs including the 10 Billion Trees Tsunami Program, Clean Green Pakistan, the Electric Vehicle Policy, National Parks, and Green jobs.