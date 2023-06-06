Govt intends to raise taxes on mobile phones, other imported items in upcoming budget

ISLAMABAD – Mobile phones will likely become more expensive as additional tax on imported luxury items is scheduled to be levied in the budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2023-24.
The federal government is considering raising the duty on mobile phones worth more than $100, as well as other imported commodities such as energy-saving lamps, chandeliers, and LEDs in the budget.
The federal government's goal is to generate one billion rupees in income. 45 to 55 billion rupees, with a 25% sales tax on luxury items like as imported shoes, branded purses, imported sunglasses and fragrances, branded headphones, speakers, iPods, doors, windows, bath fittings, tiles, and sanitation.
Furthermore, the sales tax on imported cosmetics, hair dyes, colours, and pet food would stay at 25% for the next fiscal year (FY 2023-24).
If the federal government raises taxes and levies on mobile phones and imported autos, consumers would certainly pay more in the upcoming fiscal year 2023-24.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 06, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|304.9
|308.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|377
|381
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.5
|84.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.5
|81.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.82
|766.80
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.03
|41.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.4
|36.75
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|925.2
|934.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|742.38
|750.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.38
|79.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.87
|316.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 228,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
