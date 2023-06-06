Renowned Turkish actor, Bahadır Yenişehirlioğlu, who played the role of Tahsin Pasha in the popular TV series Payitaht Abdulhamid, has been appointed as the Group Chair of the Justice and Development (AK Party).

According to media reports, during the election campaign in Turkey, Yenisir Luoglu compared Erdogan to Abdulhamid Sani and said, "Do we prefer our freedom or the price of onions?" I see Abdulhamid Sani in Erdogan. Turkey is facing internal and external attacks”.

The Payitaht: Abdülhamid series was broadcast on Turkish state TV, gaining popularity in recent years. The series highlighted the great traditions of Turkey's past and the importance of the Sultan.

For the unversed, Bahadır Yenişehirlioğlu had his first acting experience with the TV series Sevda Kuşun Wing in 2016, then took part in the cast of the TV series Payitaht: Abdulhamid, which he shared with Özlem Conker, Bülent İnal, Ezgi Eyüboğlu and Akın Akınözü, and played the character of Tahsin Pasha.