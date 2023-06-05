'World's Best Airline' is abolishing first class: Here's the reason

QATAR - Known for its top performance and 'World's Best Airline' award, Qatar Airways has announced that its upcoming long-haul aircraft will not feature first-class berths.
According to CEO Akbar Al Baker, the investment in luxurious first-class seats does not justify the returns, especially when the airline's business class is offering similar amenities.
Al Baker elaborated in an exclusive interview that he fails to see the necessity of investing in a subclass that duplicates the perks of first class.
The CEO of the firm believes that the future lies in Qatar's business class, known as the "Q-suite." The decision - which has apparently sent a thunderbolt through the aviation industry - comes as Qatar Airways plans to retire its Airbus A380s, which still include first-class seats, and replace them with the next-generation Boeing 777X aircraft.
First class has often been regarded as a mere gimmick reserved for corporate clients' top executives or a luxury indulgence sought by ordinary passengers looking for a once-in-a-lifetime travel experience.
The decision by Qatar Airways is likely to attract other aviation players as well though some are still skeptical whether the first class should be abolished or not as it runs contrary to the five-star image.
Moreover, the competitors including Qantas Airways Ltd, Air France, and others are already trying more and more to provide high-end facilities and services to the passengers.
Although it varies from one carrier to another, typically first class and economy class are two distinct seating options available on commercial airplanes, offering different levels of comfort, amenities, and services.
In the first class, passengers experience a luxurious and premium travel experience as they enjoy spacious and comfortable seats, often with the ability to fully recline or convert into a bed for long-haul flights. First-class passengers also receive personalized service from dedicated cabin crew members, priority boarding, access to exclusive lounges, and enhanced meal options.
On the other hand, economy class provides a more affordable option for travelers. The seats are smaller and have less legroom, with a more limited recline. Amenities in economy class are more basic, with smaller personal screens, standard meal options, and standard headphones. Economy class passengers receive standard service from flight attendants and do not have access to the exclusive perks enjoyed by first-class passengers.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 4, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|298.9
|302.15
|Euro
|EUR
|321
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|380
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82
|83
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80
|81.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.24
|766.24
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.18
|40.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.16
|41.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.39
|36.74
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927
|936
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.5
|748.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.37
|79.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 230,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.