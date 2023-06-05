'World's Best Airline' is abolishing first class: Here's the reason

QATAR - Known for its top performance and 'World's Best Airline' award, Qatar Airways has announced that its upcoming long-haul aircraft will not feature first-class berths.

According to CEO Akbar Al Baker, the investment in luxurious first-class seats does not justify the returns, especially when the airline's business class is offering similar amenities.

Al Baker elaborated in an exclusive interview that he fails to see the necessity of investing in a subclass that duplicates the perks of first class.

The CEO of the firm believes that the future lies in Qatar's business class, known as the "Q-suite." The decision - which has apparently sent a thunderbolt through the aviation industry - comes as Qatar Airways plans to retire its Airbus A380s, which still include first-class seats, and replace them with the next-generation Boeing 777X aircraft.

First class has often been regarded as a mere gimmick reserved for corporate clients' top executives or a luxury indulgence sought by ordinary passengers looking for a once-in-a-lifetime travel experience.

The decision by Qatar Airways is likely to attract other aviation players as well though some are still skeptical whether the first class should be abolished or not as it runs contrary to the five-star image.

Moreover, the competitors including Qantas Airways Ltd, Air France, and others are already trying more and more to provide high-end facilities and services to the passengers.

Although it varies from one carrier to another, typically first class and economy class are two distinct seating options available on commercial airplanes, offering different levels of comfort, amenities, and services.

In the first class, passengers experience a luxurious and premium travel experience as they enjoy spacious and comfortable seats, often with the ability to fully recline or convert into a bed for long-haul flights. First-class passengers also receive personalized service from dedicated cabin crew members, priority boarding, access to exclusive lounges, and enhanced meal options.

On the other hand, economy class provides a more affordable option for travelers. The seats are smaller and have less legroom, with a more limited recline. Amenities in economy class are more basic, with smaller personal screens, standard meal options, and standard headphones. Economy class passengers receive standard service from flight attendants and do not have access to the exclusive perks enjoyed by first-class passengers.