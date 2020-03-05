PSL 2020 — Match 18: Quetta Gladiators win toss, put Peshawar Zalmi to bat

RAWALPINDI - The Quetta Gladiators won the toss and put Peshawar Zalmi to bat in the 18th fixture of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

The start of the match was delayed due to a wet outfield. It will be a 15-over game. Darren Sammy has been made the Peshawar Zalmi head coach, with Muhammad Akram stepping down.

Last year’s finalists Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi clash at the Gaddafi Stadium looking to get back to winning ways after losing their previous fixtures.

The two sides have had mixed results this year and currently sit in fourth and fifth place, with Quetta Gladiators one point ahead with six points from six games as compared to Peshawar Zalmi’s five points in six games.

Peshawar Zalmi had won the first time these two sides clashed this season in Karachi, triumphing comfortably by six wickets.