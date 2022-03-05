'All suspects identified' as death toll in Peshawar mosque blast reaches 62

PESHAWAR – Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Saturday that all suspects in the Peshawar mosque suicide attack, which has so far claimed 62 lives, had been identified.

In a video message on Twitter, the minister said that all the three suspects have been identified by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and investigation agency, adding that they will be arrested in two or three days.

An official of the Lady Reading Hospital said that five more injured died, taking the death toll in the case to 62. He said that 37 patients are currently under treatment at the medical facility, out of which six are also in the critical condition.

The explosion took place in the congested Qissa Khawani market as people were offering Friday prayers at imambargah Kucha-e-Risaldar.

The authorities did not confirm who could be behind the suicide attack and no group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, and other political figures condemned the Peshawar blast.