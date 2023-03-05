Search

Lifestyle

Dutch singer Emma Heesters recreates Kaifi Khalil's 'Kahani Suno 2.0'

Web Desk 12:15 AM | 5 Mar, 2023
Dutch singer Emma Heesters recreates Kaifi Khalil's 'Kahani Suno 2.0'
Source: Emma Heester (Instagram)

Young Pakistani singer Kaifi Khalil's "Kahani Suno 2.0" is going strong with the every passing day in Pakistan and beyond the borders.

Dutch singer Emma Heesters, who has 5.8 million subscribers on YouTube, is the latest foreign singer to lend her voice to the hit Pakistani number and she has covered the "Kahani Suno" song in perfect Urdu. The video of the cover she posted on her Instagram is now going viral.

The latest cover by Heesters shows global hit 'Kahani Suno 2.0' has made quite an impact on the music world. Many Pakistan and foreign singers have come up with their version of Kaifi Khalil’s chart-topper so far.

This hit number got a rendition from Aima Baig and was recreated as ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha‘, OST for an ARY Digital serial with the same title.

Aima Baig shared the music video on the video-streaming social media application Instagram. It starts with her playing the guitar before singing the song.

Earlier, Baig revealed that she decided to come up with her cover after the beautiful melody of ‘Pyar Hua Tha‘ got stuck in her head.

Aima Baig wrote, “Thanks to this amazing artist Kaifi Khalil for letting me sing his composition, there’s no ambiguity that nobody can do justice to his melody, especially the way he presented it.”

Kaifi Khalil serenaded film star Humaima Malick with his viral track ‘Kahani Suno’ recently. An Instagram video of the actress going viral on social media shows Humaima Malick enjoying a private concert of Baloch starlet at what seems to be the lounge of her home.

Kaifi Khalil put up his various melodious numbers including the chart-topper ‘Kahani Suno‘ while Humaima Malick basks in his soulful voice. Both celebrities posed for a picture together during their meeting.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

