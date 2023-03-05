PSL8: Islamabad United win toss and opt to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators

Islamabad United won the toss and opted to bowl against Quetta Gladiators in the 21st match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Quetta Gladiators will need a much-required comeback as they are all set to face Islamabad United.

As the teams are locking horns to advance in the ongoing Pakistan Super League, Quetta Gladiators are languishing at bottom of the points table as they bagged only a single victory in the last 6 matches.

Martin Guptill Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfaraz, and Will Smeed performed well but could not clinch any recent game. In the bowling side, Mohammad Hasnain remained the top wicket-taker for Purple force with 8 wickets in 5 games.

On the other hand, Shadab Khan led Islamabad United performed well in PSL8, and are at the 3rd spot on the points table with 4 wins in 6 games. Powerhouse Azam Khan remained top scorer with 242 runs under his belt. Munro, Rassie van der Dussen, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz also remained in form in country’s flagship tournament.

Hasan Ali, Tom Curran, Shadab Khan, and Rumman Raaes also displayed A-game in ongoing Twenty20 league.

Squads

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Rassie van der Dussen, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Hasan Ali, Mubasir Khan, Rumman Raees

Quetta Gladiators: Yasir Khan, Martin Guptill, Will Smeed, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith, Umaid Asif, Naseem Shah, Naveen-ul-Haq