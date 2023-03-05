Search

PSL8: Quetta Gladiators eye comeback in clash against Islamabad United today

Web Desk 11:21 AM | 5 Mar, 2023
PSL8: Quetta Gladiators eye comeback in clash against Islamabad United today
RAWALPINDI – Quetta Gladiators will need a much-required comeback as they are all set to face Islamabad United in the 21st match of the Pakistan Super League today on Sunday.

As the teams are locking horns to advance in the ongoing Pakistan Super League, Quetta Gladiators are languishing at bottom of the points table as they bagged only a single victory in the last 6 matches.

Martin Guptill Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfaraz, and Will Smeed performed well but could not clinch any recent game. In the bowling side, Mohammad Hasnain remained the top wicket-taker for Purple force with 8 wickets in 5 games.

On the other hand, Shadab Khan led Islamabad United performed well in PSL8, and are at the 3rd spot on the points table with 4 wins in 6 games. Powerhouse Azam Khan remained top scorer with 242 runs under his belt. Munro, Rassie van der Dussen, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz also remained in form in country’s flagship tournament.

Hasan Ali, Tom Curran, Shadab Khan, and Rumman Raaes also displayed A-game in ongoing Twenty20 league.

PSL8: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by six wickets

Squads

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Rassie van der Dussen, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Hasan Ali, Mubasir Khan, Rumman Raees

Quetta Gladiators: Yasir Khan, Martin Guptill, Will Smeed, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith, Umaid Asif, Naseem Shah, Naveen-ul-Haq

PSL8: England’s Jason Roy to rejoin Quetta Gladiators next week

