In maiden meeting on economy, Shehbaz tells his team to initiate talks with IMF on new loan

ISLAMABAD – Newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed his financial team to immediately initiate talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the new bailout package under its Extended Fund Facility (EFF).
Shehbaz, at his maiden meeting on economy held within hours after his oath-taking ceremony, issued a set of directives focusing on the revival of the economy, according to a statement issued by the PM Office on Monday.
On this occasion, the finance secretary briefed Shehbaz on the current economic situation of the country, which is passing through one of the most testing times — both politically and economically.
"We were given a mandate to improve the country’s economy [...] this is our government’s top priority," said the premier in the meeting in which he ordered formulating emergency steps for economic revival.
During the huddle, the premier vowed to provide maximum facilities to the business community and promote investments by adopting effective policies and legislation, as per the statement.
In a briefing, the premier was told that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) cleared tax refunds worth Rs65 billion. To this, PM Shehbaz said that those taxpayers who were working for betterment of the national economy and positively contributing to exports would be encouraged at state level.
He emphasised “automation” for maintaing transparency in the highest tax collection body. Premier Shehbaz ordered to immediately commence work on automation of the FBR, and other institutions.
Besides giving instructions on reform plans for institutions, the premier issued special directives to expedite the implementation of the privatisation plan for loss-making state-owned entities to avoid fiscal burden on the national economy.
During the meeting, the PM also ordered formulating high-level committee to devise a comprehensive strategy to reduce perks of the government board members.
Reviewing steps to address the longstanding issue of power and gas thefts, PM Shehbaz issued orders for devising a strategy to introduce smart metering in both sectors to reduce line losses.
He also stressed on effective strategies to financially empower youth by providing loans from banks, other financial institutions for small and medium-level businesses.
A strategy was also sought by the premier to reduce government expenditures by merging or closing institutions that are not required for the functioning of the state machinery.
He also directed to further strengthen the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) whose establishment was a “very important step for economic stability”.
According to the PMO statement, PM Shehbaz scheduled its next session on the FBR-related matters. The premier promised emergency steps for facilitating the nation besides assuring to provide maximum assistance to the business community, investors, and youth of the country.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 4, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 282.45 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|282.45
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.97
|745.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.23
|40.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.62
|910.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.97
|170.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.13
|27.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.74
|7.89
