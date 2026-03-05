Cricketer Salman Mirza fined for harassing woman in Sri Lanka

LAHORE – Pakistani cricketer Salman Mirza was slapped with fine for allegedly harassing a woman at a hotel in Sri Lanka during Pakistan’s tour to the country for T20 Woeld Cup matches.

Reports said the hotel management complained against the player to the team management over his misbehaviour.

Following the complaint, the management imposed a fine on the player, local media reported.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to confirm the incident officially.

It is recalled that Pakistan bowed out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 after finishing third in Group 2 with three points, level with New Zealand but behind on net run rate.