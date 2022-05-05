US condemns Karachi University attack as ‘true affront to mankind’
WASHINGTON – The US government has condemned the terrorist attack at Karachi University that killed four people including three Chinese nationals.
At his press briefing in Washington D.C, the US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price deplored the attack while terming it a “true affront to mankind”.
"A terrorist attack anywhere is an affront to humanity everywhere, but for a terrorist attack to take place at a university, or at a religious site, or at some of the locations we’ve seen recently – that is a true affront to mankind," Price commented.
He said that the United States has expressed determination to work together with Pakistan in areas of mutual interests including counterterrorism and border security.
Ned Price said that his country values the bilateral relationship with Pakistan.
"When it comes to your question, what I’ll say is that we value our bilateral relationship. We want to continue to work together in areas where we do have mutual interests with our Pakistani partners. That includes counterterrorism. That includes border security as well," the US State Department spokesperson said.
On April 26, a woman suicide bomber exploded herself near a van outside Confucius Institute, leaving four people dead and as many injured.
