US condemns Karachi University attack as ‘true affront to mankind’

11:10 AM | 5 May, 2022
US condemns Karachi University attack as ‘true affront to mankind’
Source: File Photo
Share

WASHINGTON – The US government has condemned the terrorist attack at Karachi University that killed four people including three Chinese nationals.

At his press briefing in Washington D.C, the US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price deplored the attack while terming it a “true affront to mankind”.

"A terrorist attack anywhere is an affront to humanity everywhere, but for a terrorist attack to take place at a university, or at a religious site, or at some of the locations we’ve seen recently – that is a true affront to mankind," Price commented.

He said that the United States has expressed determination to work together with Pakistan in areas of mutual interests including counterterrorism and border security.

Ned Price said that his country values the bilateral relationship with Pakistan.

"When it comes to your question, what I’ll say is that we value our bilateral relationship. We want to continue to work together in areas where we do have mutual interests with our Pakistani partners. That includes counterterrorism. That includes border security as well," the US State Department spokesperson said.

On April 26, a woman suicide bomber exploded herself near a van outside Confucius Institute, leaving four people dead and as many injured.

Who is Shari Baloch, woman suicide bomber who ... 11:13 PM | 29 Apr, 2022

KARACHI – The woman suicide bomber, who killed four people in Karachi this week, was a married science teacher, a ...

More From This Category
#AamirLiaquat Hussain vows to defend #ImranKhan ...
10:35 AM | 5 May, 2022
Character assassination drive being planned ...
10:02 AM | 5 May, 2022
PTI approaches UN against ‘misuse of blasphemy ...
07:25 PM | 4 May, 2022
Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz departs for Qatar
06:08 PM | 4 May, 2022
Pakistani PM Shehbaz condemns ban on Eid prayer ...
05:12 PM | 4 May, 2022
Restrictions on press freedom undermine ...
04:29 PM | 4 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Malala exudes couple goals with husband Asser Malik on Eidul Fitr
09:38 PM | 4 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr