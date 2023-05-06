Imran Khan lookalike spotted in Dubai

When you're ranked number one on the 'most handsome prime minister in the world' chart, chances of finding your doppelgänger are slim but never zero.

With millions of supporters in Pakistan and around the globe, former Pakistani prime minister and cricketer Imran Khan is often making headlines for his undeniable charisma whether he is on international forums or at home. Keeping in view his cricket and political stardom, social media users are obsessed with the politician and are usually looking out for individuals that resemble Khan even slightly.

Most recently, an individual named Qazi Abdullah, came across Khan's supposed lookalike that stunned him to the point he couldn't stop himself from approaching and breaking the news to the person. The unidentified individual, who had similar features as the former captain of the Pakistani cricket team, warmly welcomed Abdullah and agreed that he indeed looked a bit like Khan.

The 70-year-old politician is known for his voraciousness, straightforward personality, eloquence and rational explanations and his indubitable patriotism for Pakistan. And if that wasn't enough, Khan has been blessed with a regal countenance that exudes confidence.

Khan served as Pakistan's 22nd Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022 before he was ousted. He is the chairman of a political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The Lahore-born cricketer played international cricket for two decades in the 1980s and 1990s, followed by his entry into politics in 1996.