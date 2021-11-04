Nepra approves winter incentive package for power consumers

ISLAMABAD -- The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved a flat rate of Rs12.96 per unit as winter incentive package for residential, commercial and general services consumers for four months across the country.

However, Nepra has reserved its judgement on Rs3.45 per unit additional fuel cost charges to the consumers of K-Electric (KE).

Presiding over the public hearing on KE’s request for Rs3.45 per unit additional fuel cost to consumers for electricity they consumed in September, Nepra Chairman Tauseef H Farooqui said that such an additional charge “is huge and will be shocking for consumers”. He directed the KE to post all the record of electricity costs and sale prices on their website.

The KE had sought an increase of Rs3.454 per unit in power tariff under fuel charges adjustments (FCA) for the month of September 2021. In a petition submitted to Nepra under Multi-Year Tariff 2017-23, KE had requested the regulator to allow the company to pass on the burden of Rs6.639 billion to the power consumers in its service area under monthly FCA for September 2021.

The seasonal energy discount package has started from 1st November. pic.twitter.com/gaNmZCt4vU — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) November 2, 2021

It is also worth mentioning here that for the month of August also the KE had sought an increase of Re0.978 per unit in power tariff under FCA which had an impact of Rs1.765b. Nepra held a public hearing on KE petition, mainly focusing on whether the requested fuel price variation was justified and whether the power utility had followed merit order while giving dispatch to its power plants as well as power purchases from external sources.