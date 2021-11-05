T20 World Cup – India win toss, elect to field first against Scotland
DUBAI – India's Virat Kohli has won the toss and decided to field first against Scotland in a match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 today (Friday).
India's tournament hopes are hanging by a thread as they suffered two heavy defeats at the start of the Super 12 stage by Pakistan and New Zealand.
The Men in Blue had to require to win all the remaining games of the stage to keep hopes for next round qualification alive.
India accomplished the first of those requirements in their control with an imposing victory against Afghanistan.
Next up for them are Scotland.
The Teams
India XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
Scotland XI: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (capt), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross (wk), Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Brad Wheal
Sri Lanka Thursday defeated West Indies by 20 runs, diminishing latter's hopes for semi-final ...
