T20 World Cup – India win toss, elect to field first against Scotland

06:17 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
T20 World Cup – India win toss, elect to field first against Scotland
Share

DUBAI – India's Virat Kohli has won the toss and decided to field first against Scotland in a match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 today (Friday). 

India's tournament hopes are hanging by a thread as they suffered two heavy defeats at the start of the Super 12 stage by Pakistan and New Zealand.

The Men in Blue had to require to win all the remaining games of the stage to keep hopes for next round qualification alive.

India accomplished the first of those requirements in their control with an imposing victory against Afghanistan.

Next up for them are Scotland.  

The Teams

India XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Scotland XI: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (capt), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross (wk), Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Brad Wheal

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 20 ... 06:43 PM | 4 Nov, 2021

ABU DHABI – Sri Lanka Thursday defeated West Indies by 20 runs, diminishing latter’s hopes for semi-final ...

More From This Category
Anushka Sharma's romantic birthday post for ...
05:46 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
T20 World Cup: New Zealand on way to securing ...
02:28 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
Dwayne Bravo announces retirement from ...
11:29 AM | 5 Nov, 2021
Nauman Niaz apologises for misbehaving with ...
10:23 AM | 5 Nov, 2021
'The Finisher' – Asif Ali nominated for ICC ...
09:47 PM | 4 Nov, 2021
West Indies to tour Pakistan for ODI, T20 series ...
09:03 PM | 4 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Anushka Sharma's romantic birthday post for husband Virat Kohli wins hearts
05:46 PM | 5 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr