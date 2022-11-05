Ayesha Omar lends support to Kiran Dar after divorce from Imran Ashraf

09:50 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
Share

Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar has jumped in to defend Kiran Ashfaque Hussain Dar, who has been receiving backlash after separation from her husband Imran Ashraf.

Kiran was attacked by netizens for her positive and happy attitude after her divorce. The Khasara actor took to Instagram and gave a befitting reply to haters.

Giving her support to Kiran, the Yalghaar actress said, “Good on her for keeping a positive mindset and manifesting a happy present and future. It’s not easy. I love this attitude. It’s so inspiring. Why should she let her body and brain cells continue to be stressed even after the divorce”.

Further, she prayed for both Imran Ashraf and Kiran, “I’m sure both parties have suffered enough and been through their fair share of heartbreak. Well done Kiran. You’re healing. I hope Imran can also find ways to uplift his mood and be happy. Life is short. We have to learn from our mistakes and look ahead."

Anushka Sharma's birthday post for husband Virat Kohli wins hearts
08:45 PM | 5 Nov, 2022

