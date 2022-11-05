LIVE: PM Shehbaz addresses press conference in response to Imran Khan's allegations

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is addressing a press conference a day after PTI Chairman Imran Khan accused him of planning a gun attack at his party's long march against the government.

The premier began his media talks with condemning the assassination attempt on Khan and prayed for the speedy recovery of the PTI chief and other people injured in the incident.

On Friday, the PTI chief made first appearance on media after he was shot in the shin after the long march came under attack near Wazirabad.

The defiant political leader claimed that the plan to kill him was made by PM Shehbaz, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and an officer of the army.

He also directed his party workers to to continue protests until these three resigned from their positions and vowed to march on Islamabad again as soon as he recovers from the bullet wounds

Defiant Imran Khan vows to march on Islamabad as ... 07:23 PM | 4 Nov, 2022 ISLAMABAD – PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Friday called upon his party workers and supporters to continue protests ...

PM Shehbaz termed all the allegations baseless, saying Khan is a blunt liar, who wants to damage the country's economy and state institutions.

This is a developing story...