SLvENG: Sri Lanka opt to bat first against England in T20 WC must-win encounter – Check live score and updates

SLvENG: Sri Lanka opt to bat first against England in T20 WC must-win encounter

Web Desk
12:00 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
Source: T20 World Cup (Twitter)
SYDNEY – Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka has opted to bat first in a match that is must-win encounter for England to advance to the semi-finals.

Butler-led squad faces the Asian side in their final clash of Group 1, with their hopes of the semi-final still alive in the cricket carnival.

If England manage to clinch today’s game at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday would put them through to the semi-finals and a loss will rule them out of the mega event.

A win over Lankan Lions will see England through to the semifinals, while the hosts Australia will be hoping for Sri Lanka to win.

Squads

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

