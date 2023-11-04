  

Fakhar Zaman equals Shahid Afridi's record of most sixes in an ODI innings

11:25 PM | 4 Nov, 2023
Fakhar Zaman
Source: PCB

A charged Fakhar Zaman equalled former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi's record of hitting the most sixes in a one-day international (ODI) innings.

Fakhar achieved this milestone during Pakistan's match against New Zealand in the ongoing World Cup.

Pakistan's prolific batter Fakhar smashed 11 sixes in the match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru — right when his team needed it as they chased a mammoth target.

Afridi had hit 11 sixes in 1996 vs Sri Lanka. Trailing them is Abdul Razzaq (10 sixes against South Africa in 2010). Zaman also hit 10 sixes against South Africa in 2021.

The stylish batter also smashed the fastest century in a World Cup for the Green Shirts.

Fakhar smashed 100 runs in 63 balls at a strike rate of 157.81.

The match, in which Fakhar scored a total of 126 runs at a strike rate of 155.55, was called off due to rain and Pakistan were declared the winner.

The 21-run victory has kept Babar Azam's men alive in the World Cup, as the match was a must-win game for the side. 

