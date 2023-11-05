Maulana Fazlur Rehman discusses grave situation in Palestine with top Hamas leaders

DOHA – Pakistani politician and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman called on the leadership of the Hamas group in Qatar’s capital to express solidarity with the people of Gaza.

A statement issued from the JUI-F said Maulana Fazlur Rehman met with Hamas leaders Khalid Mashaal and Ismail Haniya. Fazl along with his party delegation discussed Palestine issue at the time when Tel Aviv was changing the status quo in enclave through oppression and injustice.

Fazl said it is the duty of the Muslim Ummah to unite against Israeli injustices, and said countries advocating for human rights are sailing ships filled with weapons to Tel Aviv. Ummah should be in the field to support their Palestinian brothers, helping their mothers, sisters, and brothers, he stressed.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Palestinians are not only fighting for their land but also waging a battle for the freedom of Al-Aqsa, fulfilling the duty of the Ummah. He said hands of developed nations are stained with the blood of innocent women and children.

قام رئيس جمعية علماء الإسلام مولانا فضل الرحمن بلقاء قادة حماس خالد مشعل وإسماعيل هانية.



وصل رئيس جمعية علماء الإسلام مولانا فضل الرحمن، مصحوبًا بوفد، إلى قطر أمس. - أسلم غوري



تبادل تفصيلي للآراء بين القادة حول قضية فلسطين - أسلم غوري



إسرائيل تحاول تغيير الوضع الراهن في فلسطين… pic.twitter.com/xhjc77jC2G — Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Pakistan (@juipakofficial) November 5, 2023

The leader of Pakistani religio-political party stressed standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of Palestine amid growing hostilities by the Israeli army.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said it was the Muslim world’s duty to unite against Israeli atrocities. He said countries who claim to advocate for human rights are arriving at Tel Aviv with ships full of weapons.

The serious rise in Gaza death toll sparked growing anger in the Muslim world, with huge protesters hitting streets from Washington to London, demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Tel Aviv, on the other hand, refused to stop its assault, even for brief humanitarian pauses proposed by Antony Blinken and other protesters.

It all started on October 7 when Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by firing thousands of rockets and infiltrations into Israel. Palestinian militia said the incursion was against the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increasing violence by Israel.

Israel then retaliated by continuing bombardment of Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip for weeks.