Zaka Ashraf announces cash reward for Fakhar Zaman after match against New Zealand

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday acknowledged Fakhar Zaman's contribution to the efforts to keep the Pakistani cricket team going in the ICC World Cup 2023.

The PCB said in a press release, "Chairman of the PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf has lauded Fakhar Zaman's outstanding 126 not out in Pakistan's victory over New Zealand in the ICC World Cup match in Bengaluru.

"In a telephone conversation with Fakhar Zaman, Mr Zaka Ashraf praised his exceptional performance. In recognition of his stellar effort, Chairman of the PCB Management Committee announced a reward of PKR 1 million for Fakhar.

"Mr Zaka Ashraf extended his best wishes to Fakhar Zaman and the entire Pakistan team for their upcoming fixtures and expressed optimism about witnessing similar performances and success in the future."