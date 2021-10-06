Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum replaces Faiz Hameed as new DG ISI
RAWALPINDI – Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum of the Pakistan Army has been appointed new director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the country's premier intelligence agency.
Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed has now been appointed as the new Corps Commander Peshawar, the Inter-Services Public Relations (SIPR) announced Wednesday.
The newly appointed ISI chief is a graduate of NDU Islamabad and holds a master's degree from King's College London and the NDU, the ISPR said.
The ISPR also confirmed the following appointments:
Lt Gen Muhammad Amir — Commander Gujranwala Corps
Lt Gen Asim Munir — Quartermaster General
Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed — Commander Karachi Corps
Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood — President Defence University
Major Gen Asim Malik has been promoted to the rank of Lt Gen. He has also been appointed the army's adjutant general.
-
