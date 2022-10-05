Pakistan Army chief meets top US defence officials at Pentagon
WASHINGTON – Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has called on Secretary of Defence Lloyd James Austin III, National Security Advisor Jacob Jeremiah Sullivan and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Ruth Sherman during his visit to the United States.
During the meetings, according to the military's media wing, matters of mutual of interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.
In a statement early on Tuesday morning, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that COAS Bajwa thanked US officials for their support. The top general reiterated that assistance from our global partners shall be vital for rescue and rehabilitation of the flood victims in Pakistan.
"Both sides agreed that Pakistan and US have long history of bilateral cooperation and shall continue improving through economic ties, trade and investment," it added.
.@PentagonPresSec: @SecDef Austin is hosting Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa for a scheduled meeting here in the Pentagon today. pic.twitter.com/lRLoeV2uq8— Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) October 4, 2022
The top military commander also offered heartfelt condolence on the deaths and devastation caused by hurricane in Florida.
An enhanced honour cordon has been hosted for Pakistan’s top general, who is currently in Washington for a series of meetings with top US officials on a five-day official trip.
An enhanced honor cordon is reserved for the US president, vice president, statutory appointees, general or flag officers of the US military, foreign dignitaries occupying positions comparable to these US officials, and for occasions in which such ceremonies promote international goodwill.
Only limited press will be given access to the event, and there will be no briefing.
