Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari's psycho-thriller gets shelved

Lollywood actors Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari’s upcoming psychological thriller titled Agar Magar has unfortunately been shelved, according to a press release.

The Yousuf-Sabzawari starter was produced by Fahad Anjum and directed by Shafaq Khalid. It has also been reported that after several years of development and production, the shooting for Agar Magar was completed in mid-2019.

The director and writer Khalid decided to postpone the film altogether for an unlimited time. According to the director's claims, the reasons for the shelved are multiple reshoots, challenges faced with the varying weight of actors between scenes, the supporting cast leaking the script, and distribution delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film was also subjected to Khalid's intellectual rights to the film being disputed in court between her now ex-husband Anjum.

For the record, Agar Magar revolves around the chaos that brews beneath the surface of a person in despair after a betrayal. The cast had described the project as a psychological neo-noir, science fiction novel, and thriller.

Yousuf, during a statement, said, “I read the script five years ago and I thought it was a very interesting take on a love story. When I read it now, a lot has changed in it, and for the better. When I read it, I was really into it. The way it appealed to me really appealed to me.”

The Chain Aye Naa star Also actor shared what aroused his interest in the project.

“What intrigued me about the film is that the storytelling is very different – ​​the story starts in a certain place and then goes into different dimensions and explores different kinds of possible realities,” said Sabzwari. “It is Shafaq Khalid’s passion project; she wrote it in addition to directing. Her passion brought me on board with this film – I believe she has something unique to say with this film, something that has not been saying before.”

On the work front, Yousuf was last seen in Sinf E Aaahan in which her performance was appreciated. Sabzwari, on the other hand, was seen in Dil-e-Veeran and Yeh Ishq Samajh Na Aaye.

The ex-couple shares a daughter, Nooreh Sabzwari.