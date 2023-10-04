Celebrating World Animal Day 2023

All life on Earth matters and for that, the world is celebrating Animal Day!

This global observance, that takes place on October 4th annually, puts emphasis on the significance of animal rights and wildlife welfare.

Animal Day serves as a headstart for animal welfares to unite on a single platform and strengthen efforts to create a better world for pets, stray animals, and exotic wildlife.

The theme for World Animal Day for this year is "Great or Small, Love Them All" which underscores the importance of any and all animals. Irrespective of size or species, the theme encourages people to appreciate animals whether they're extinct or ordinary.

Pakistani actress, Ushna Shah, who is a staunch supporter of animal rights took to Instagram to let the audience know that she does not “connect, at any level, with anyone who hunts animals for sport.”

World Animal Day was initiated by Heinrich Zimmermann, a cynologist, in 1925. The inaugural celebration took place at Berlin's Sports Palace and drew an impressive crowd of over 5,000 attendees.

It was Zimmermann's tireless dedication that led to the official recognition of October 4th as World Animal Day in 1931.

The effort was further solidified in 2003 when the Naturewatch Foundation, a UK-based animal welfare charity, launched World Animal Day website to broaden the event's horizons.