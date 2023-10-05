Search

England take on New Zealand as World Cup 2023 rolls into action in India today

10:05 AM | 5 Oct, 2023
England take on New Zealand as World Cup 2023 rolls into action in India today
Source: ICC/Twitter

AHMEDABAD – The action-packed flagship cricket event ICC Cricket Men's World Cup 2023 is set to resume today where 10 teams will be vying for the CWC 23 trophy and a massive cash prize.

From October 5, 2023, a total of 48 matches will be played and the action will continue till November 19 across 10 venues in India. The much-awaited event will start where it left off four years back when England, and New Zealand locked horns at India’s biggest cricket stadium.

England is facing Kiwis after victory over Bangladesh in a warm-up game as the first match against Men in Blue was washed out after day-long showers.

New Zealand, on the other hand, come to the main event with injury concerns as skipper Kane Williamson is likely to miss today’s game as a protective measure.

Despite the injury concerns, New Zealand players are in form as the squad bagged both practice games and are looking to advance momentum against England to clinch their first WC title.

In term of playing XI, not much has changed from last World Cup as Kiwis and Three Lions have retained most of their key players. Eoin Morgan however was replaced by Jos Buttler, and Tom Latham is leading his side as Williamson recovers from injury.

Pakistan schedule for World Cup 2023: Check full fixtures list, match timings and venues

England vs New Zealand Squads

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(wk/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley, David Willey

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Tom Latham(wk/c), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson (injured)

