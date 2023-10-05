Search

Shehbaz Sharif remains unhurt after mob attacks vehicle in Lahore

08:28 PM | 5 Oct, 2023
Source: Twitter

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif remained safe after a group of angry people attacked his vehicle when he was roaming the city on Wednesday night ahead of elections in the country. 

Videos circulating on social media shows a mob hitting his vehicle and hurling abuses at him. A section of social media claims that he faced public wrath due to poor performance of his government while some reports said angry people slammed him for a deteriorating drainage structure in Kahna area of Lahore.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ShehbazSharif?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ShehbazSharif</a> is facing &#39;criticism&#39; from Lahoris, the city once considered a stronghold of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PMLN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PMLN</a> <a href="https://t.co/FVLUfF9tpO">pic.twitter.com/FVLUfF9tpO</a></p>&mdash; Waqas Jawaid (@arainwaqas27) <a href="https://twitter.com/arainwaqas27/status/1709687269404066195?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 4, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

During the incident, the windshield of his vehicle was also broker by people. However, the former prime minister remained unhurt in it. 

Later, the PML-N president took to social media platform X and acknowledged the incident. He also shared a video, stating that he met with representatives of the mob that had intercepted his vehicle and heard their concerns.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="ur" dir="rtl">کل میں نے اپنے قومی اسمبلی کے حلقے سے عوامی رابطہ مہم کا آغاز کیا۔ اس کیمپین کا مقصد صرف اپنا ایجنڈا عوام کے سامنے رکھنا ہی نہی بلکہ ان کی باتیں اور تجاویز سن کر ان سے سیکھنا اور مسائل کا حل تلاش کرنا بھی ہے۔ کل میرے حلقے سے کچھ لوگوں نے میری گاڑی روک کر اپنے مسائل بیان کیے۔ آج… <a href="https://t.co/tCLOodWBss">pic.twitter.com/tCLOodWBss</a></p>&mdash; Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) <a href="https://twitter.com/CMShehbaz/status/1709870135324913886?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 5, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Shehbaz Sharif said he had assured them of addressing their issues. 

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 5, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 5, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.15 285.15
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.2 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 76
Australian Dollar AUD 180.2 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766 774
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.62 40.02
Danish Krone DKK 40.55 40.95
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.74 37.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.62
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 931.36 940.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.55 173.55
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 748.35 756.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 313.85 316.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 5, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 192,000 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 164,610.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 5 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Karachi PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Islamabad PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Peshawar PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Quetta PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Sialkot PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Attock PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Gujranwala PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Jehlum PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Multan PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Bahawalpur PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Gujrat PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Nawabshah PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Chakwal PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Hyderabad PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Nowshehra PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Sargodha PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Faisalabad PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Mirpur PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292

