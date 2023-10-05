Shehbaz Sharif remains unhurt after mob attacks vehicle in Lahore

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif remained safe after a group of angry people attacked his vehicle when he was roaming the city on Wednesday night ahead of elections in the country.

Videos circulating on social media shows a mob hitting his vehicle and hurling abuses at him. A section of social media claims that he faced public wrath due to poor performance of his government while some reports said angry people slammed him for a deteriorating drainage structure in Kahna area of Lahore.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ShehbazSharif?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ShehbazSharif</a> is facing 'criticism' from Lahoris, the city once considered a stronghold of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PMLN?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PMLN</a> <a href="https://t.co/FVLUfF9tpO">pic.twitter.com/FVLUfF9tpO</a></p>— Waqas Jawaid (@arainwaqas27) <a href="https://twitter.com/arainwaqas27/status/1709687269404066195?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 4, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

During the incident, the windshield of his vehicle was also broker by people. However, the former prime minister remained unhurt in it.

Later, the PML-N president took to social media platform X and acknowledged the incident. He also shared a video, stating that he met with representatives of the mob that had intercepted his vehicle and heard their concerns.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="ur" dir="rtl">کل میں نے اپنے قومی اسمبلی کے حلقے سے عوامی رابطہ مہم کا آغاز کیا۔ اس کیمپین کا مقصد صرف اپنا ایجنڈا عوام کے سامنے رکھنا ہی نہی بلکہ ان کی باتیں اور تجاویز سن کر ان سے سیکھنا اور مسائل کا حل تلاش کرنا بھی ہے۔ کل میرے حلقے سے کچھ لوگوں نے میری گاڑی روک کر اپنے مسائل بیان کیے۔ آج… <a href="https://t.co/tCLOodWBss">pic.twitter.com/tCLOodWBss</a></p>— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) <a href="https://twitter.com/CMShehbaz/status/1709870135324913886?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 5, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Shehbaz Sharif said he had assured them of addressing their issues.