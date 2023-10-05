Shehbaz Sharif remains unhurt after mob attacks vehicle in Lahore

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif remained safe after a group of angry people attacked his vehicle when he was roaming the city on Wednesday night ahead of elections in the country.
Videos circulating on social media shows a mob hitting his vehicle and hurling abuses at him. A section of social media claims that he faced public wrath due to poor performance of his government while some reports said angry people slammed him for a deteriorating drainage structure in Kahna area of Lahore.
Shehbaz Sharif is facing 'criticism' from Lahoris, the city once considered a stronghold of PMLN
During the incident, the windshield of his vehicle was also broker by people. However, the former prime minister remained unhurt in it.
Later, the PML-N president took to social media platform X and acknowledged the incident. He also shared a video, stating that he met with representatives of the mob that had intercepted his vehicle and heard their concerns.
کل میں نے اپنے قومی اسمبلی کے حلقے سے عوامی رابطہ مہم کا آغاز کیا۔ اس کیمپین کا مقصد صرف اپنا ایجنڈا عوام کے سامنے رکھنا ہی نہی بلکہ ان کی باتیں اور تجاویز سن کر ان سے سیکھنا اور مسائل کا حل تلاش کرنا بھی ہے۔ کل میرے حلقے سے کچھ لوگوں نے میری گاڑی روک کر اپنے مسائل بیان کیے۔ آج…
Shehbaz Sharif said he had assured them of addressing their issues.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 5, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.15
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346.5
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.2
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766
|774
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.62
|40.02
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.55
|40.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.74
|37.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.62
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|931.36
|940.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.55
|173.55
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.35
|756.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.85
|316.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 192,000 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 164,610.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Karachi
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Islamabad
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Peshawar
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Quetta
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Sialkot
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Attock
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Gujranwala
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Jehlum
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Multan
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Gujrat
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Nawabshah
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Chakwal
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Hyderabad
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Nowshehra
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Sargodha
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Faisalabad
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Mirpur
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
