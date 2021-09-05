3 martyred as suicide bomber rams bike into security forces vehicle in Quetta
QUETTA – At least three personnel of security forces were martyred while 20 people were injured Sunday morning when a suicide bomber targeted the Sohana Khan FC check-post at Mastung Road in the Balochistan capital.
Reports quoting Balochistan Counter-Terrorism Department said the blast took place at an FC check-post earlier today after a suicide bomber had rammed his motorcycle into the vehicle of a law enforcement agency at the check post.
Soon after the incident, Pakistan security forces rushed to the location and had started a probe into the incident. Rescue officials also arrived at the area after the blast while the injured were shifted to the Sheikh Zaid hospital, per reports.
DIG Quetta told a media outlet that around 20 people were injured but their number may rise. Eight of the injured were shifted to Shaikh Zayed Hospital for treatment where doctors stated them as critical.
More to follow...
