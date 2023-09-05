Asia Cup 2023: Afghanistan face Sri Lanka in do-or-die game today

LAHORE – Afghanistan will face Sri Lanka in the crucial game of Asia Cup 2023 at Gaddafi Stadium today (Tuesday).
In order to advance to the Super 4s stage of the Asia Cup, Afghanistan have to win the game against co-hosts Sri Lanka today. This do-or-die clash is scheduled today at Gaddafi Stadium at 2:30pm. Failure to secure a victory here could result in their elimination from the tournament.
Afghanistan takes on Sri Lanka in the last group stage fixture! Afghanistan would want to bounce back from their defeat to have any chance of qualification, while Sri Lanka would love to fetch a win and ease their way into the Super 4s! ????#AsiaCup2023 #AFGvSL pic.twitter.com/dAx8mmGZkQ— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 4, 2023
While Sri Lanka has already triumphed over Bangladesh, they cannot underestimate Afghanistan. In their previous game against Bangladesh, Afghanistan had an off day, with their bowlers conceding an excessive number of runs, putting their fragile batting lineup under pressure in Lahore.
Afghanistan’s path to qualification hinges on winning convincingly. To illustrate, if they were to set a target of 275 runs when batting first, they would need to secure victory by a margin of at least 68 runs or chase down any target within 35 overs or less to secure a spot in the coveted Super 4s stage.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 5, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|329.9
|333.65
|Euro
|EUR
|355
|359
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|416.9
|421
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|91.2
|92
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|87.7
|88.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|210
|212
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|813.77
|821.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|240
|242.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.14
|42.54
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.24
|44.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.83
|39.19
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|992.22
|1001.22
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.66
|66.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.87
|183.87
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|794.68
|802.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.71
|84.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|237.6
|240
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|345.45
|347.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.71
|8.86
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,3000 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,450.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs186,494 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 217,523.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Karachi
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Islamabad
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Peshawar
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Quetta
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Sialkot
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Attock
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Gujranwala
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Jehlum
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Multan
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Gujrat
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Nawabshah
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Chakwal
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Hyderabad
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Nowshehra
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Sargodha
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Faisalabad
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Mirpur
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
