Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka set 292-run target for Afghanistan to win in do-or-die game

LAHORE – Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first against Afghanistan in the crucial game of Asia Cup 2023 at Gaddafi Stadium today (Tuesday).

They registered a 292-run total for Afghanistan.

In order to advance to the Super 4s stage of the Asia Cup, Afghanistan have to win the game against co-hosts Sri Lanka today. This do-or-die clash is scheduled today at Gaddafi Stadium at 2:30pm. Failure to secure a victory here could result in their elimination from the tournament.

Afghanistan takes on Sri Lanka in the last group stage fixture! Afghanistan would want to bounce back from their defeat to have any chance of qualification, while Sri Lanka would love to fetch a win and ease their way into the Super 4s! ????#AsiaCup2023 #AFGvSL pic.twitter.com/dAx8mmGZkQ — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 4, 2023

While Sri Lanka has already triumphed over Bangladesh, they cannot underestimate Afghanistan. In their previous game against Bangladesh, Afghanistan had an off day, with their bowlers conceding an excessive number of runs, putting their fragile batting lineup under pressure in Lahore.

Afghanistan’s path to qualification hinges on winning convincingly. To illustrate, if they were to set a target of 275 runs when batting first, they would need to secure victory by a margin of at least 68 runs or chase down any target within 35 overs or less to secure a spot in the coveted Super 4s stage.