Hania Aamir exudes elegance as she roams London

Noor Fatima 11:39 AM | 6 Sep, 2023
Hania Aamir
Source: Hania Aamir (Instagram)

Apart from being a supermodel and a top-notch actress, Hania Aamir is a huge internet celebrity whose pictures and fashion spectacles serve as goals for netizens.

The acclaimed Pakistani star, whose breathtaking beauty and effervescent personality make her all the more lovable, recently shared another set of candid pictures, and the internet is in love!

Aamir, who debuted in the Pakistani entertainment industry with Janaan – a commercial and critical hit – has been on a vacation to London, United Kingdom, and is making the most use of her time to enjoy holidays before she goes full throttle at work.

Enjoying a whopping 10 million followers on the picture-sharing app, the Mere Humsafar diva shared scintillating pictures of herself with her Instagram fandom, apparently at a shopping mall. The Titli star kept it casual with her laidback style and looked elegant as always.

Social media users including actress Yashma Gill left praises for the doll faced diva in the comments section.

On the work front, Aamir was recently seen in Parde Mein Rehne Do, Ishqiya, Dil Ruba, Mere Humsafar, Sang-e-Mah and Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha.

WATCH — Hania Aamir strikes SRK's signature pose in London streets

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

