Lahore weather update

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of Punjab, including provincial capital Lahore during the next 12 hours.

Lahore Rain Update

Amid the muggy weather, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said there is no chance of rain in the metropolis.

Lahore Temperature today

On Tuesday, the temperature of the country's second-largest city was recorded at around 34C at noon. As it is mostly sunny in the metropolis while humidity was recorded at around 48 percent.

Winds blew at 8km/h, with a visibility of less than 2km.

Lahore Air Quality Index

Air Quality of Lahore was recorded at 121 which is considered unhealthy. The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during evening/night.