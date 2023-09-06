Pakistan names jury to nominate film for Oscars

The Pakistani Academy Selection Committee (PASC) has officially unveiled the names of its committee members who will nominate Pakistan's Best Foreign Language Film for 2024 Oscars.

The committee led by Chairman Mo Naqvi includes acclaimed actors Fawad Khan and Ahmed Ali Akbar. Apart from Khan and Akbar, revered writer and Bailey's prize nominee Fatima Bhutto and filmmakers Bilal Lashari and Saim Sadiq have been named as part of the committee.

The committee added actress Nadia Afghan; event director, producer and activist Frieha Altaf; filmmaker and co-founder of the Documentary Association of Pakistan Haya Fatima; award-winning documentary filmmaker, journalist and cultural critic Madeeha Syed and award-winning producer, director and editor Mehreen Jabbar to pick Pakistan's official Oscar entry.

In 2022, Pakistan's official entry for the Oscar's Best Foreign Language Film category was Saim Sadiq's critically acclaimed film Joyland, which also won the Cannes Jury Award at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.