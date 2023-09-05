PCB hosts dinner for teams participating in Asia Cup, visiting Indian delegation

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hosted a grand gala dinner in honour of the Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan cricket teams and the visiting delegation of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at Governor's House in Lahore on Monday.
Addressing the gathering, BCCI President Roger Binny thanked the PCB for the invitation and said that everything comes to a standstill when India plays Pakistan.
Speaking on the occasion, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla said he had been to Lahore multiple times and that it had always been a pleasure to be here. He recalled that India had played in Pakistan in 2004 and 2006 and that was the gold era of the India-Pakistan cricket. He said that cricket could play a critical role in strengthening the bond between the countries.
Addressing the guests in attendance, Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman laid stress on setting the difference aside and promoting the game of cricket.
PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf said in his speech that cricket is the game of love and the cricketing nation will have to show to the world that they are one.
Here a few glimpses from the gala dinner and the meet and greet sessions that took place on that occasion.
The captains of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lank and Afghanistan posed for a picture with PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf, Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman and the BCCI delegation led by President Roger Binny and Vice-President Rajeev Shukla.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 5, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|329.9
|333.65
|Euro
|EUR
|355
|359
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|416.9
|421
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|91.2
|92
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|87.7
|88.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|210
|212
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|813.77
|821.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|240
|242.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.14
|42.54
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.24
|44.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.83
|39.19
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|992.22
|1001.22
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.66
|66.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.87
|183.87
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|794.68
|802.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.71
|84.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|237.6
|240
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|345.45
|347.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.71
|8.86
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,3000 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,450.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs186,494 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 217,523.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Karachi
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Islamabad
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Peshawar
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Quetta
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Sialkot
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Attock
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Gujranwala
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Jehlum
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Multan
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Gujrat
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Nawabshah
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Chakwal
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Hyderabad
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Nowshehra
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Sargodha
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Faisalabad
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Mirpur
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
