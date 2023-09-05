PCB hosts dinner for teams participating in Asia Cup, visiting Indian delegation

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hosted a grand gala dinner in honour of the Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan cricket teams and the visiting delegation of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at Governor's House in Lahore on Monday.

A display of camaraderie and respect 🙌



Addressing the gathering, BCCI President Roger Binny thanked the PCB for the invitation and said that everything comes to a standstill when India plays Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla said he had been to Lahore multiple times and that it had always been a pleasure to be here. He recalled that India had played in Pakistan in 2004 and 2006 and that was the gold era of the India-Pakistan cricket. He said that cricket could play a critical role in strengthening the bond between the countries.

Addressing the guests in attendance, Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman laid stress on setting the difference aside and promoting the game of cricket.

PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf said in his speech that cricket is the game of love and the cricketing nation will have to show to the world that they are one.

Here a few glimpses from the gala dinner and the meet and greet sessions that took place on that occasion.

The captains of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lank and Afghanistan posed for a picture with PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf, Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman and the BCCI delegation led by President Roger Binny and Vice-President Rajeev Shukla.