Weather update for Islamabad

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted hot and humid conditions for most parts of the country including the federal capital during the next 24 hours.

Islamabad Rain Update

PMD said there is no immediate chance of rain in the federal capital. However, the weather will remain cloudy.

Islamabad temperature today

On Tuesday, the mercury reached 35°C at noon, while the temperature is expected to drop to 32°C in the evening.

Humidity was recorded at around 55 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 16km/h.

Islamabad Air Quality

Islamabad’s air quality was recorded 15 on Tuesday, which is fair. The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during evening/night.