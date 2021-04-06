Federal IT Minister hospitalized after testing positive for Dengue virus

KARACHI – MQM-Pakistan leader and Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecom Syed Aminul Haque hospitalized after he tested positive for the mosquito-borne dengue virus on Monday.

The 59-year-old was shifted to the hospital after his health condition worsened. The platelet count of the MQM leader drastically dropped to 12,000, family sources said. The family also appealed to the nation to pray for his quick recovery.

Earlier in June 2020, Haque had also contracted novel coronavirus.

The MQM Pakistan leader has been a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan since August 2018. He served twice in National Assembly before winning the general election of 2018. He is also a Rabta Committee MQM Pakistan.

Haque assumed charge of Federal Minister for Information technology and Telecommunication on 22 April 2020. He has been proactively developing the Information and Communication technologies (ICTs) sector since joining the ministry.