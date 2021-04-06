Pakistan taking on India again at Free Fire Tri-Series tournament

The Free Fire Tri Series, the mobile battle of Royale Game’s largest eSports tournament in South Asia, will be kicked off on April 9. The six-day tournament will have top 18 teams from Pakistan, India and Bangladesh compete for a USD 50,000 prize.

The defending champion of FFPL 2021 season 1, Team TG team showed a lot of confidence in the latest interview: "We are 100% confident that we will win this FFTS tournament".

Team TG's captain Sharky also answered confidently: "I don't think there are any strong opponents at the Free Fire Tri Series".

The remaining 5 teams representing Pakistan also have many good achievements such as House Of Blood (former champion of FFCS Pakistan Qualifier 2020) and Hotshot (champion of Clan War season 1)... That is why we have absolutely grounds to say that Pakistan also owns great esports talent in the region and is full of hope for this championship.

The Free Fire Tri Series is also an opportunity for Team TG to get closer and get acquainted with an International tournament, when next month they will be the team representing Pakistan to attend the largest Free Fire Esports tournament in the world. : Free Fire World series in Singapore. With a total prize pool of up to $ 2 million, Team TG will start at the Play-ins and compete for 2 unique tickets to advance to the Grand Final.

The 6 strongest teams in 6 countries will be divided into 3 groups and compete in a circle. The first week of FFTS will be from Friday to Sunday this week (9th-11th) at 1:30 PM. The tournament will be broadcast on Garena Free Fire Pakistan youtube channel with Urdu commentary.