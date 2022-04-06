Crucial CM vote today as Punjab Assembly session rescheduled again

LAHORE – Punjab Assembly would elect its new leader of the House today (Wednesday) as Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhmmad Mazari has once again rescheduled the session in overnight.

Voting for the CM election was original scheduled for April 3 but it was moved to April 6 due to ruckus in the provincial assembly and the deputy speaker on Tuesday delayed it until 16.

PML-Q’s Pervaiz Elahi and PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz Sharif are in the race to become next chief minister after PTI’s Usman Buzdar resigned from the post on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A notification issued by Dost Mohammad Mazari a day earlier said the provincial assembly session has been adjourned till April 16. Without citing reasons for the postponement, Mazari adjourned the session for 10 days in the exercise of powers vested in him under Rule 25(b) of the Rules of the Procedures of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab 1997.

However, the deputy speaker issued another notification in the wee hours of Wednesday, saying session for CM vote will be held today at 7:30pm.

Talking to private channel, Mazari said that the decision has been taken after consulting with the lawyers as advocate general Punjab had assured the Supreme Court on Tuesday that election for CM Punjab will be held on April 6.

Meanwhile, PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi said that they will not accept the deputy speaker’s order until a gazette notification is not issued.

To be elected as CM of the most populous region, a candidate will need at least 186 votes in the 371-member house. Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf has 183 lawmakers, PML-Q 10, PML-N 165, PPP seven, and five are independent.